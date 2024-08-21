WATCH: President Trump Appears on Wildly Popular Theo Von Podcast – And It’s Going Viral

President Trump appeared on the wildly popular podcast, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and it is going viral.

Theo Von is a comedian, actor, reality TV personality, and podcaster with nearly 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Trump is busy doing podcast interviews, press conferences and massive rallies across the country while Kamala Harris hides from the press.

Kamala Harris still hasn’t done a press conference or interview since she forced Biden off the ballot last month and stole all of his delegates.

Trump ripped Kamala Harris during his interview with Theo Von.

“Kamala is the worst Vice President. This is the worst administration in the history of our country and she won’t do an interview. She would never do an interview like this one,” Trump said.

Trump said Kamala Harris is the worst Vice President in history.

Theo Von chimed in, “Somebody said she’s a good roller skater.”

Trump quickly replied, “That’s about it.”

“I think it’s pretty clear the establishment doesn’t like you,” Theo Von said.

“The people like me a lot — they want to see me come back,” Trump said.

