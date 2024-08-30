WATCH: MSNBC’s Attempt to Engender Sympathy for Kamala Harris on the Basis of Race Backfires When Mixed-Race Voter Delivers Brutal Response

Liberal MSNBC’s attempt to engender sympathy for Kamala Harris based on skin color backfired spectacularly this morning after a brutal response from a mixed-race voter.

The network gathered a panel of mixed-race voters to discuss their thoughts on the Presidential race. During the segment, the ‘journalist’ asked the voters whether they felt a “kinship” with Harris because she is multiracial (Harris is part Black and part Asian) like them.

But she got more than she bargained for when one of the voters said no and went on to rip Harris’ poor leadership qualities, particularly when the world was blowing up.

She then twisted the knife by blasting Harris for her tendency to laugh at inappropriate times. As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Harris has a horrendous habit of cackling when nervous or unsure of herself.

Voter on MSNBC destroys Kamala Harris: "We have three major international crises going on and someone applying to be Commander in Chief. As a woman, I want to see you do more than appeal to giggling and having a girl moment on stage."

Questioner: Do you feel some sort of kinship towards her (Harris) as a mixed person? Voter: Not personally. I find a lot of her trajectory to not be my brand of woman leader. We got three major international crises going on and someone applying to be commander-in-chief. As a woman, I want to see you do more than appeal to giggling and having a girl moment on stage.”

If more voters in America had this woman’s attitude, Harris would stand no chance of seizing the most powerful office in the world.

Sadly, too many Americans have bought into the poison of identity politics, which threatens to tear America to shreds. Our nation could even find itself in another civil war.

This is why rejecting the unqualified, race-baiting Harris at the ballot box is essential to containing the left’s politics of racial division. But curing the country from the poison of identity politics remains a long-term project and will take years, if not decades.