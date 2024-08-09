LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Trump Rally in Bozeman, Montana Beginning at 8:00 pm ET

President Trump will hold a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday night on the campus of Montana State University.

The rally will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the president’s remarks are scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.

U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who has been endorsed by Trump, is scheduled to be at the event.

The race between Sheehy and incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, is one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

While Montana is expected to vote big for Trump in November, the race between Sheehy and Tester is critical in deciding Senate control.

Sheehy told NBC Montana, “Having the Trump team here, and having the former President himself here, it is going to be an opportunity, we’re less than 90 days from the election, to really focus people on the fact that this is a pivotal election in the history of our country.”

Watch live on Rumble:

Sheehy served in the U.S. Navy and reached the rank of Navy SEAL Officer and Team Leader. His career experience includes working as the founder and CEO of Bridger Aerospace, and he serves as an active firefighting pilot.

A massive crowd began gathering ten hours before the President is scheduled to speak.