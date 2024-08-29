WATCH: President Trump Hosts Town Hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin

President Trump is hosting a town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin Thursday evening at 7 PM ET.

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard recently endorsed Trump for President.

Huge lines formed hours before President Trump delivered remarks in La Crosse.

Huge lines forming hours before President Trump is set to deliver remarks in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in a town hall this evening.

President Trump is holding the town hall at the La Crosse Center.

A look inside the La Crosse Center where President Trump holds his Town Hall meeting tonight.

A look inside the La Crosse Center where President Trump holds his Town Hall meeting tonight.

