WATCH: President Trump Hosts Town Hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin

President Trump is hosting a town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin Thursday evening at 7 PM ET.
Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard recently endorsed Trump for President.
Huge lines formed hours before President Trump delivered remarks in La Crosse.
BREAKING: Huge lines forming hours before President Trump is set to deliver remarks in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in a town hall this evening. @RSBNetwork
Wisconsin is Trump Country! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/y5GRt4w4oO
— Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) August 29, 2024
President Trump is holding the town hall at the La Crosse Center.
A look inside the La Crosse Center where President Trump holds his Town Hall meeting tonight.
Coverage inside and outside today on our website https://t.co/EnK0t5VpUv and WXOW-TV. pic.twitter.com/q3gfcoCpc0
— WXOW News 19 (@WXOW) August 29, 2024
