WATCH: President Trump Hosts Town Hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin

by
Trump hosts town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin

President Trump is hosting a town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin Thursday evening at 7 PM ET.

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard recently endorsed Trump for President.

Huge lines formed hours before President Trump delivered remarks in La Crosse.

WATCH:

President Trump is holding the town hall at the La Crosse Center.

WATCH LIVE:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 