Watch JD Vance Explain Why Policies Supported by Kamala Harris and Democrats Are Preventing Americans From Becoming Homeowners (VIDEO)

JD Vance appeared on the Sean Hannity show tonight and said that one of the questions he is asked the most by voters is why it is so difficult for Americans to buy a house and become homeowners.

He absolutely nailed the explanation in a very direct answer, which he laid directly at the feet of Kamala Harris and her party.

Vance explained that the two main problems are the flood of illegal immigrants into the country who make competition for housing much worse. And secondly, high interest rates which make purchasing a home that much more difficult.

He is absolutely correct on both of these points.

“When I talk to Americans, one of the biggest concerns I hear is ‘why are housing costs so high?’ I’ll give you two reasons. Number one, there are 20 million illegal aliens here who shouldn’t be here, who are competing with Americans for scarce homes. Number two, Kamala Harris has supported higher interest rates, which makes mortgages totally unaffordable for normal people. These policies make ordinary Americans suffer…on issue after issue, she’s putting the interests of illegal aliens above American citizens. We’ve got to stop Kamala Harris and the only way to do that is to support Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

Just tonight, at her own rally, Kamala Harris claimed that she supports the idea of people being able to own their own homes, completely oblivious to the fact that she is a major part of the problem. Watch:

Home ownership is the backbone of the American economy and has been for decades. JD Vance understands this issue, and you know Donald Trump does as well. Kamala Harris and the Democrats do not understand this issue at all. The current state of our country proves it.