WATCH: California Liquor Store Worker Flips the Tables on Laughing Group of Thugs Brutally Assaulting Him When He Exercises His Right to Bear Arms

A horde of laughing bullies on bikes got a taste of their own medicine late last week after a law-abiding citizen turned the tables on them by exercising his 2nd amendment rights.

As The Daily Mail reported, thugs riding bikes in Oakland, California got into a dispute with one of the employees at a liquor. The thugs then began assaulting the employee.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, these situations do not end well for the innocent citizen. But on this occasion, the protagonist prevailed when he retrieved his firearm and forced the thugs to retreat.

The Oakland Police Department told DailyMail.com that the incident occurred at 4:15 pm on Saturday outside of Golden Hours Liquor on the 3200 block of International Boulevard.

Footage captured on Instagram shows the incident began with the worker, who was dressed in a black T-shirt, arguing with a man in a red hoodie who then violently slapped him across the face. The employee then loses his hat after another thug slaps him multiple times.

Dozens of guffawing bikers then jump on the seemingly helpless worker, land several punches on him, and back him into the store entrance.

Then a remarkable thing happens. Despite getting viciously beaten, the worker, with his back bent, manages to grab his gun and sends the cowards fleeing in terror.

WATCH:

The worker follows the assailants and points his weapon at the group. Admitting defeat, the bullies who followed him got on their bikes and raced off.

Others decided to stay at least temporarily while the employee waved his firearm. He is then seen shoving a thug in a gray hoodie to the pavement.

More people then clear the area, not wanting to risk ending up on the sidewalk or in a coffin.

Police told the Daily Mail they “located evidence of a shooting,” but no one sustained gunshot wounds. No arrests were made, either.

The Daily Mail reported it is not clear what sparked the heated confrontation. But what is clear is the incident would have had a far different ending if the vigilant employee had not retrieved his firearm.