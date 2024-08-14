WATCH: Brave Little Girl Beats Violent Robber with a Baseball Bat After Thug Threatens Her Dad with a Gun at Liquor Store

The incredibly powerful bond between father and daughter was on display late last week in Maplewood, Minnesota with the girl playing the role of hero.

WCCO News reported Wednesday that a Big Discount Liquors store manager identified as Leo was about to close shop at 9:30 P.M. Saturday when a suspicious man entered and walked through the store. The man, identified as 37-year-old Conchobhar Morrell of St. Paul, then walked up to the counter and pointed a gun in Leo’s direction.

Moreell, a delivery associate for a third-party delivery service delivering packages for Amazon, demanded the manager empty the cash register. Leo initially said he would comply.

“He (Morrell) put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register. I told him yes—I’ll give you everything,” Leo said.

But things took a turn for the worse when Morell walked behind the counter with his gun, where Leo’s 8-year-old daughter was. Leo responded by punching the violent thug and wrestling him to the floor.

But he needed help subduing the robber. Seconds later, his daughter arrived out of nowhere carrying a bat in her hands and proceeded to beat the thug up.

The little girl is seen smacking Morell multiple times before darting away.

WATCH:

Leo said he was unaware his daughter tried to help until he watched the surveillance video. Unsurprisingly, he was incredibly proud of her.

“That day, I just wanted to cry. When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming,” Leo said.

When Leo asked why she beat up the thief, the girl said she wanted to defend him and that she loved him so much.

Morrell was charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in Ramsey County on Monday. WCCO News also reveals that Morell was previously convicted in 2004 for first-degree aggravated robbery.

Morrell is in custody and is due back in court Friday at 9 A.M. according to the outlet. Amazon said he would be “immediately offboarded.”