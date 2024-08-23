Watch Black Voters in Chicago Tell Conservative Media Host Benny Johnson That They’re Voting for Trump (VIDEO)

Conservative multi-media host Benny Johnson recently visited the South Side of Chicago and asked black voters there who they are voting for in November. The video should make Democrats nervous.

There is tremendous support for Trump in the black community. Black voters are suffering under the Biden/Harris economy just like everyone else. They are just as concerned about the disaster at the southern border and the flood of illegal border crossers into America’s cities.

And remember, this video was taken while the Democratic National Convention is happening in Chicago.

Take a look below:

I asked Obama’s neighbors on the South Side of Chicago who they want for President. Legitimate *shock* at these answers.

Jaw on the floor. Obama talked a lot of trash on Trump last night. I hope he sees this… pic.twitter.com/3DGYNMFlCw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2024

Benny’s video even got mentioned on CNN. Watch:

Our reporting from Obama's Neighborhood made CNN. I asked South Side Chicago residents who they want as President. Their unanimous, enthusiastic responses of "TRUMP!" shocked even me. Now, the truth is name-dropped on CNN. I know Obama watches. I hope he sees this… pic.twitter.com/WFHBZIoPwG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2024

Democrats know this is a problem for them.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Democrats hopeful black voters will stop flirtation with Donald Trump With Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, party members are once again confident that black voters, particularly black male voters disaffected with President Joe Biden, are more likely to support the ticket during the November election. Biden was bleeding some black voter support while he led the ticket as the public soured over the economy, inflation, and the president’s increasingly frail public appearances. The rising dissatisfaction with Biden helped former President Donald Trump increase poll numbers with black voters. But after Harris, the nation’s first black and South Asian vice president, replaced Biden, Democrats are cautiously hopeful that the excitement over her campaign will persuade black voters back into the party fold and block Trump from peeling off black men voters.

Trump did very well with minority voters in 2016 and 2020. He may do even better in 2024.