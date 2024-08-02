WARNING: “Phantom Voters” Registered In Key Swing States Could Cost Trump The 2024 Election — OAN VIDEO

This report ran on One America News this week. There is currently not enough being done to take on the Democrats’ mass manufacturing of phantom voters.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to report on this major issue being ignored by the GOP brass and Trump Campaign’s top advisers.

Lindsey Adams: New findings about the 2024 elections from a former California State Assemblyman who’s been in politics for 40 years, who tells me, vote or fraud in the upcoming elections could ruin Donald Trump’s chances of being reelected due to Democrats, Registering Illegal Immigrants to Processing Center addresses in Swing States. And joining me now, former California State Assemblyman Steve Boblin.

Steve, thank you so much for joining us this evening.Thanks for having me.Yeah, of course. We’re so happy to have you here. And You have spoken to me about this, and you’ve been in the political sphere for more than 40 years. A countless number of articles as well. Let’s go ahead and talk about what you’ve uncovered in your latest article.

Steve Baldwin: Well, I’ve been researching voter fraud on and off for decades, and I’m in touch with a whole network of attorneys who work on voter fraud issues. And what we have found is that some of the voter roles in the swing states are chalk full of illegal aliens and other people who should not be on the voter roll. But we know there are illegal aliens on the voting rolls because they register their address as the processing center.

All these NGOs that are processing them, even before they cross the border, they’re using the address of the processing center as their voter registration address. I guess they think Republicans are too stupid to notice. But we have software where we integrate the property tax records with the voting file, and so we can see where every voter actually lives. They have to live at a legal And many do not, by the thousands. And all these new illegal voters are inundating the voting rules in especially the swing states. They are preparing for another big steal.

Lindsey Adams: And in 2022, Senator Ron Johnson and Jay Valentine, they exposed about 40,000 phantom voters. And let’s talk about those phantom voters. They were in Wisconsin, they got them removed. And I understand that you to do it, especially when we only have a few months left before the timeline hits.

Steve Baldwin: And yes, we removed about 40,000 what we call phantom voters. These are people who are dead or moved out of state or don’t even exist or they don’t live at a legal address. Their address is listed as a gas station or a Walmart or a vacant house, and we’re able to determine that. And because those 40,000 phantom voters were removed, Senator Ron Johnson was reelected.

Lindsey Adams: So you also discovered certain NGO groups, such as Catholic Charities, they are helping out these illegal immigrants. They are actually funded by the Republican Party.

Steve Baldwin: Yes, these are groups that are to the left of most Most mainstream religions, they’re liberal Christian charity groups, and they have formed various NGOs. The Lutherans have one, Catholic Charities, another one, and they don’t believe in borders, and they feel perfectly fine with registering people to vote in our elections. They’re very left. And yet, we funded them. The Republican budget, last time around, actually gave these NGOs the money to keep doing what they’ve been doing for a couple of years. So, yes, we have evidence that NGOs are deeply involved in corrupt our elections.