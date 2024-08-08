Vivek Ramaswamy Reminds Republican Voters the Election is About More Than Harris and Walz: ‘We’re Running Against a System’ (VIDEO)

While recently speaking to a group of Republican voters, Vivek Ramaswamy suggested that the election is about more than running against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He suggested that Republicans are running against a system.

He called Harris and Walz ‘puppets’ of said system, noting that both of them initially ran as moderates before becoming part of the system.

Ramaswamy has a talent for looking at the big picture.

We’re not up against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but “PUPPETS of a system we’re running against.” “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown. They are puppets of a system.” The key to winning this year, Vivek says, is not “picking on the individual criticisms of one candidate after another.” The key to winning is “rediscovering who we are and what we actually stand for, not just as Republicans, but as Americans. It is our 1776 moment.” “That’s what our Founding Fathers did. That’s what it’s up to us to do today.”

Ramaswamy also made this comment about Walz on Twitter which is pretty funny:

Tim Walz’s style reminds me of Tim Kaine. And if you don’t know who that is, don’t worry – it means you won’t remember who Tim Walz is a year from now either. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 7, 2024

Ramaswamy is not the first person to compare Walz to Hillary’s running mate Tim Kaine. It seems like an apt comparison.