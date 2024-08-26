Victor Reacts: A Vote for Kamala is a Vote for This (VIDEO)

A vote for Kamala is a vote for more Harris migrant crime. Thanks to the failed Border Czar we have had millions upon millions of illegals pouring into our country and now stories like this are a near daily occurrence.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

Kamala’s America.

Thanks to ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris, more than 15 million illegal aliens – mostly military-age males – have crossed over the border since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Innocent American women and girls are being raped and murdered by Kamala Harris’s illegal aliens.

One of Kamala’s illegals was arrested in Ulster County, New York for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in New York.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney, Carlos Fernando Pinola Pop, 41, “subjected a 7-year-old child to sexual contact with his hands and penis on her vagina. The child victim told her mother, who informed a third-party community member. The third-party contacted police and the defendant was arrested by the Kingston Police Department on October 13, 2023.”

Carlos Fernando Pinola Pop pleaded guilty last week to 1st degree sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl, a Class D violent sex offense.

He faces up to 7 years in prison and possible deportation after he finishes his prison term.