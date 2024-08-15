Victor Reacts: Talk About FAKE NEWS – Liars Lie! (VIDEO)

The Harris campaign is running on a foundation of lives and has now been caught editing headlines to make it look like major publications are supporting her.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The Harris Campaign is editing news headlines with Google search ads to make it appear major news outlets such as Reuters, CBS News, CNN, NPR and AP are on her side.

While these major news outlets are shilling for Harris, her campaign edited the news headlines without the outlets’ consent or knowledge.

The ads say “sponsored” but the outlets did not publish the text. The favorable headlines were written by the Harris campaign.

CNN, NPR and other outlets told Axios they were unaware of the ads.

Google says the Harris campaign has not violated their policies because the ads are labeled “sponsored.”