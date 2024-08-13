Victor Reacts: Does This Mean Kamala is Racist? (VIDEO)

Democrats have told us thousands of times now that voter ID is racist. Now the Democratic party is requiring proof of ID in order to attend Kamala Harris rallies. Does that mean she is racist?

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Although the left opposes voter ID and calls the effort to secure American elections “racist,” they apparently have no problem requiring ID for their events.

An email sent to the RSVP list for the Harris-Walz rally in Arizona on Friday said participants must present a matching government-issued photo ID to be admitted to the venue, KTAR reported.

So, requiring ID to vote is racist, but requiring ID to attend an event with Democrats is not?

In a 2021 interview with Soledad O’Brian, Harris talked about how “problematic” voter ID laws are.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean.”

“Because in some people’s mind that means, well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t – there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no Office Max near them.”

“People have to understand that when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are.”

Harris added, “Of course, people have to prove who they are. But not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”