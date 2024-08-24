University of Tampa Student Training Includes Scenario of Student Feeling “Threatened” By MAGA Roommate

Training for Resident Assistants (RAs) at The University of Tampa features a scenario to help students who are triggered by a conservative roommate who has a Make America Great Again Flag displayed in their shared room.

And, if that is not absurd enough, the “menacing” student who makes their sensitive roomie feel ‘unsafe’ is also a member of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF)!

Forget sexual assaults on campus or hordes of terrorist-loving pro-Hamas protestors making campuses unsafe. There might be a MAGA flag in someone’s room!

A training slide shared on X by YAF’s Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown reads, “You just returned from class and one of your residents asks to speak with you. He states that he feels unsafe in his room and needs an immediate room change. He goes on to state that he feels unsafe and threatened because his roommate put up a ‘Make America Great Again’ flag in the room and that he is a member of YAF.”

Slide from the University of Tampa RA training on how to handle a resident who “feels unsafe and threatened because his roommate put up a ‘Make America Great Again’ flag in the room and…is a member of YAF.” pic.twitter.com/OdB3ZxcVKR — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 16, 2024

The University of Tampa’s YAF Chair, Nicole Gillis, noted the slide is one of many examples of how colleges indoctrinate students and create a hostile environment for conservatives.

Gillas said, “This is the unfortunate state of higher education in America right now.”

“Universities are indoctrinating students by painting conservatives as evil. This seemingly small example in an RA training at UT implies they think that conservatives are dangerous and that students should be afraid of people with conservative ideas.”

Brown underscored the striking differences in how school administrators treat liberal students versus conservative students.

“The demonizing of conservative students and infantilizing coddling of fragile leftists who outrageously claim to feel physically threatened by intellectual diversity does a disservice to students and ought to be roundly mocked,” Brown said.

“A school such as the University of Tampa — or any with wildly biased trainings like this — has no business calling itself an institution of ‘higher’ learning. Clearly, University of Tampa administrators and student employees need some mandatory tolerance training.”