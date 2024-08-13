United Auto Workers Union Files Federal Labor Charges Against Trump and Musk After Successful Twitter Space Discussion, Alleging Worker Intimidation

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has filed federal labor charges against former President Donald Trump and billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk.

This comes hot on the heels of their groundbreaking Twitter Space interview, a conversation that garnered global attention and shattered records with nearly 1 billion combined views of the conversation and subsequent discussion by other accounts.

The interview, which took place on Monday night, saw Trump and Musk exchange ideas on a range of topics, in what many have dubbed a historic dialogue between two of the most influential figures of our time.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the outcome of this conversation. The UAW, a union deeply entrenched in leftist ideologies, has taken issue with comments made during the discussion.

Specifically, they have accused Trump and Musk of attempting to intimidate and threaten workers who exercise their rights to engage in protected activities such as strikes.

During the interview, Trump made a statement regarding striking workers, suggesting that companies should have the right to make tough decisions about their workforce.

“You want to quit? They go on strike, I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, That’s OK, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. So, every one of you is gone,” Trump said.

Trump’s comment referred to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter/X, where nearly 80% of the company was dismissed, though his language mistakenly described the employees as striking; in reality, Musk had already planned the layoffs when he decided to acquire Twitter.

While some employees protested this decision, it was not related to their working conditions. They are just a bunch of lefties who do not want Musk, an advocate of free speech, to take over the business.

The UAW, predictably outraged, was quick to pounce on these comments. They have filed charges, claiming that such remarks violate federal labor laws, specifically the National Labor Relations Act, which protects workers from being fired for participating in strikes.

Read the statement below: