Uncontrolled Immigration in Spain: An Urgent Challenge for Security and Social Cohesion

This article originally appeared on GatewayHispanic.com and was republished with permission.

Uncontrolled immigration to Spain has been a constant concern for the security and stability of the country. Over the past five years, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has granted pardons to approximately 30,000 criminals, including sex offenders and terrorists. This situation has generated a police alert in Spain, given that many of these ex-convicts use illegal routes to enter the country.

The recent pardons granted by the Moroccan monarch not only seek to “relieve prison overpopulation,” but also project an “image of openness toward freedom of expression and the press” according to his policies. However, among those who benefited are individuals convicted of serious crimes, including 16 terrorists. The concern among the Spanish authorities is evident, since many of the illegal immigrants from Morocco have criminal records in their country of origin.

The General Information Commissioner of Spain has highlighted the need to closely monitor these individuals, given the high risk of recidivism in criminal activities. “That a neighboring country, whose nationals use thousands of illegal air, sea and land routes to enter national territory, has 30,000 guys released from prison through pardon, is worth monitoring closely,” police sources admit.

The situation is further complicated by the maritime rescue policy carried out by Salvamento Marítimo de España. Recently, a boat with 69 migrants on board was rescued 160 kilometers away from Lanzarote, when it was much closer to the Moroccan coast. These types of operations, which involve significant resources, call into question Morocco’s responsibility in managing its own borders and collaboration in the control of illegal immigration.

Excessive immigration also has a significant impact on the demographics and social fabric of Spain. Almería is a clear example of how the immigrant population is changing the local demographic structure. 75% of new births in this region are to Moroccan and Senegalese parents. This is what the Spanish future looks like: a huge nursing home with Africanized youth. This demographic change poses challenges both for social integration and for the sustainability of public services and the labor market.

Almería: el 75% de los nuevos nacimientos son de padres marroquíes y de senegaleses… Así se ve el futuro español: un geriátrico enorme con una juventud africanizada. Y serás feliz. pic.twitter.com/tuuT5phWkh — Capitán Bitcoin (@CapitanBitcoin) August 4, 2024

Managing uncontrolled immigration to Spain requires a comprehensive strategy that addresses both national security and social cohesion. International cooperation and a strong immigration policy are essential to mitigate the risks associated with the arrival of individuals with criminal records and to guarantee effective integration of immigrants into Spanish society. The current situation, marked by the massive release of criminals in Morocco and the lack of border control, represents a latent threat that must be addressed with urgency and determination.