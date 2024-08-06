UK Man Arrested for Social Media Post Mocking Transgender Flag-‘Malicious Communications’



A man was arrested in the United Kingdom in Hampshire for a social media post mocking the transgender flag.

A viral video shows the moment officers showed up at the man’s home to arrest him, with one officer telling him, “Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. And that is why you’re being arrested.”

“Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. And that is why you’re being arrested.” British policing, 2022. pic.twitter.com/D4MZhbXq08 — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) July 30, 2022

The post that led to the arrest was allegedly an image of the pride flag reshaped into a swastika.

Freedom warrior Lawrence Fox recorded the absurdity.

A man (left) reposted an anti-trans tweet & @HantsPolice paid him a visit for causing offence. With him are @HarryTheOwl101 & @LozzaFox. Asked to go the station he declines but threatened with arrest. Harry & Laurence also offer to be arrested too. The police decide to leave. pic.twitter.com/BrueHAsgm5 — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) April 27, 2024

The BBC reports the man was arrested for “malicious communications,” and a man who recorded the incident was arrested for allegedly “obstructing an arrest.”

Hampshire government provides this handy flyer on their 1984 approach to speech, noting that malicious communication includes: