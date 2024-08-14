UK Is Lost: 61-Year-Old Retiree Sentenced to 18 Months for Screaming “Who the F*** is Allah?” at Police at Recent Protest

A 61-year-old Sutton man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attending an anti-immigrant protest and screaming, “Who the f*** is Allah?” at police.
David Spring, a retiree who takes care of his ailing wife apologized to the court after he was sentenced this week.
Spring and several hundred protesters took to the streets after three little girls were murdered by a man with African roots whose parents moved to the UK years ago.
Protests broke out across England following the the mass murder of the little girls.
The UK media continues to report that it was the “far-right” that were upset with the mass murder and took to the streets.
Socialist Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to hunt down and jail the protesters.
Not much is being reported on the Muslims who beat the hell out of white people on the streets in counter-protests.
The Guardian reported:
A 61-year-old man made threatening gestures at police and chanted “who the f*** is Allah” during large-scale disorder in Whitehall has been jailed for 18 months.
David Spring, of Longfellow Road in Sutton, was part of a group who confronted police officers during a gathering of around 700 people near Downing Street on July 31.
Spring pleaded guilty to violent disorder after footage showed him at the forefront of the crowd while threatening and chanting at officers.
Prosecutor Alexander Agbamu said: “Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo in some circles, organised a demonstration in Whitehall.
“Members of the far-right responded to that call with the seeming intention of replicating scenes seen earlier in the week, precipitated by false information relating to the religion and immigration status of the perpetrator of the Southall murders.”
He said protesters broke out of an enclosed area of Richmond Terrace and towards Whitehall, directing their anger towards police officers.
Spring’s role in the disorder was shown on police body worn camera footage in court where he was seen making threatening and hostile gestures towards police, calling officers “c****” and joining in chants of “you’re not English anymore” and “who the f*** is Allah”.
David Spring pictured shouting at a police officer (Image: Jordan Pettitt) When Spring was arrested on August 8 he told officers: “I didn’t go up to London to riot. I went to complain about people put up in hotels.”
Defending Spring, Piers Kiss-Wilson said he was a train driver for 42 years, but had recently retired.
He now spends a lot of time for his wife, who has suffered ill-health.