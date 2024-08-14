UK Is Lost: 61-Year-Old Retiree Sentenced to 18 Months for Screaming “Who the F*** is Allah?” at Police at Recent Protest

A 61-year-old Sutton man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attending an anti-immigrant protest and screaming, “Who the f*** is Allah?” at police.

David Spring, a retiree who takes care of his ailing wife apologized to the court after he was sentenced this week.

Spring and several hundred protesters took to the streets after three little girls were murdered by a man with African roots whose parents moved to the UK years ago.

Protests broke out across England following the the mass murder of the little girls.

The UK media continues to report that it was the “far-right” that were upset with the mass murder and took to the streets.

Socialist Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to hunt down and jail the protesters.

Not much is being reported on the Muslims who beat the hell out of white people on the streets in counter-protests.

The Guardian reported: