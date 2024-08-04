Tyrannical Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Bensen Goes Full Stasi – Urges Citizens to Snitch on Their Neighbors if They Challenge Official Election Narrative

For years now, radical Soros-funded Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been working overtime to make Michigan elections less secure and ripe for fraud.

Benson has been behind these efforts.

** Announced poll challengers would be removed from counting rooms if they asked too many questions – this was later overturned by a judge.

** Insisted she has prioritized cleaning up voter rolls – another lie.

** Directed city clerks to ignore signature matching on absentee ballots – was later called out by a judge.

** Ignored the GBI Strategies ballot registration manufacturing scandal.

** Ignored the hundreds of reported cases of individuals who cast more than one vote in several of the latest elections.

** Allowed at least 48,000 non-legal voter registrations to be certified at trailer parks and apartment housing addresses.

** And Benson’s office was sending out late registrations to several Michigan counties before the 2020 election – several packages were marked PPE!

Jocelyn Benson has been working overtime to ensure the Michigan elections are less secure and more open to fraudulent activity.

This weekend Secretary of State Benson sent out a threat to anyone who may think of challenging the upcoming 2024 election.

SOS Benson is calling on Michiganders to snitch on their family and neighbors.

The tyrannical Democrat Secretary of State has gone full Stasi.

This letter was recently sent out from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.

Notice the final paragraph: