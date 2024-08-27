DEVELOPING: Two Workers Killed, Another Severely Injured in Shocking Delta Airplane Tire Explosion at Atlanta Airport

At least two airline workers are dead, and a third has sustained severe injuries following a catastrophic tire explosion at Delta Airlines’ maintenance facility in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at the Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3) of Delta Air Lines.

Information on the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

According to a statement released by Delta Air Lines, the incident claimed the lives of two dedicated team members, while another worker sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

Below is the statement from Delta via WSB-TV:

The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.

This is a developing story.

