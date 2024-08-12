Two Illegals Allegedly Rape Woman in Coney Island Near Migrant Hotel

On Sunday night, a woman was raped at knifepoint in Coney Island. The two suspects are alleged to be two illegals from Nicaragua and Mexico.

According to police, the attack took place outside a hotel housing asylum seekers at Surf Avenue and 16th Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The New York Post reports:

A Nicaraguan migrant identified by sources as David Davon-Bonilla, 24, allegedly grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before raping her while holding a knife to her throat. The second migrant, identified as Mexican migrant Leovando Moreno, 37, is accused of striking the woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend with an object when he tried to stop the vicious assault, the sources said.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov shared on X, “HORRIFIC — Woman raped at knifepoint in Coney Island by two lowlifes – allegedly migrants, one of whom had a prior charge for a sex crime and was still walking our streets with impunity.”

“Migrants or not, it’s highly unlikely that either of these two sick individuals will face lasting consequences for their actions in our Gotham City. Law and Order NOW!!!”

Sal Greco, a 14-year NYPD veteran, shared the realities of living in a Sanctuary City, said,”I was a cop in Coney Island for eight years. We never dealt with a Migrant Crime Wave like this during my tenure.”

“If you ask NYC Mayor Eric Adams, he states ‘Crime is down, jobs are up. The city’s not surviving, the city’s thriving.'”

“No citizen feels safe in Eric Adams NYC today.”