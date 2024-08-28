Tucker Carlson Wins the Internet — Trolls Kamala Harris with a Savage Fake Letter After She Pretended ‘Tucker’ Wrote Her

Tucker Carlson has once again captured the attention of the internet, this time by mocking Kamala Harris after she posted an alleged letter from him on X promoting gun control.

The letter, which appeared to support gun control measures, had the internet buzzing, but not for the reasons Harris likely hoped.

The letter Harris posted, supposedly penned by “Tucker from Alabama,” gushed about free speech and the Biden administration’s efforts to promote “common sense” gun laws.

The letter reads:

One of my absolute favorite things in America is how people of different backgrounds and beliefs have the freedom to communicate with each other. We are so blessed to live in a country where the greatest currency is the free-flowing exchange of ideas. In America, we are blessed with the ability to come together on common ground.

In the spirit fo establishing common ground, even though I am fairly conservative and we may have our disagreements, I am writing to express my gratitude for yours and President Biden’s efforts to establish common sense gun safety laws. Owning firearms is every American’s Constitutional right. Like all things, there needs to be reasonable regulation like age restrictions, background checks, and mental health screenings. Thank you for heading the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and for years and President Biden’s push for common sense gun safety laws. I look forward to seeing what the Biden-Harris administration accomplishes in this regard. All the best and God bless. Tucker

Tucker, thank you for writing to me. While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. The majority of Americans stand with us in support of commonsense gun safety legislation. pic.twitter.com/HUdgFUcKtt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 28, 2024

Eagle-eyed social media users quickly pounced on the inconsistencies. Many noted that the letter’s language was oddly formal and effusive, particularly in its praise for free speech—a right that many conservatives argue has been under siege during the Biden administration.

Under Harris and Biden’s watch, Americans have faced unprecedented censorship, lawfare, and imprisonment for merely expressing their views. The Gateway Pundit and others have been targeted, censored, and even had supporters jailed for the simple act of posting a meme.

Second, there are suspicions that the letter was generated by artificial intelligence rather than coming from Carlson himself.

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, Carlson dismissed the notion that he would ever endorse gun control measures. “Ha! Seriously? I’m carrying a gun right now, as I always do. There are few things I hate more than the Democratic Party’s attempt to disarm the American population. That’s what dictatorships do,” he said.

He added, “People actually think I sent a handwritten letter to Kamala Harris endorsing gun confiscation? That’s moronic.”

Not one to let a good trolling opportunity go to waste, Carlson fired back with a satirical fake letter of his own. In an over-the-top, childlike handwriting style complete with heart symbols, smiley faces, and “XOXO,” the letter sarcastically attributed to Harris praised Carlson in the most exaggerated and fawning terms.

The letter reads:

Dear Tucker, I can’t believe I’m writing you this letter, but here goes. Honestly, I never thought we had all that much in common. Since college, I’ve considered myself moderately progressive, in the sense that I don’t believe in law enforcement, national borders, or the right of American citizens to exercise fundamental human autonomy. You seemed like you were coming from a totally different place. I thought I disagreed with you on everything! Boy was I wrong. The other night I was looking at the Internet and saw your conversation with Bobby Kennedy, Jr. There wasn’t a word I disagreed with. Not one! I turned to Montel and I said “I was very wrong about this man. So, so very wrong. The way he talks. He’s so bold and wise and strong. He’s immovable. Like a towering oak tree in a wind storm, he sways gently but never breaks. His trunk is so broad and firm and rooted to the earth. I can’t imagine the size of his root ball.” I was so impressed! So thank you. You’ve shown me something about myself and about the world. I will never forget it. Until we meet, XOXO,

Kamala