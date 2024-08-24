Tucker Carlson Reacts to Kamala’s Speech: “This Woman‘s Really Scary”

Tucker Carlson came to the same conclusion as millions of Americans after watching Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech at the DNC on Thursday night…she is really scary.

Carlson sat down with sports columnist Jason Whitlock to react to Harris in real-time.

Kamala Harris: Consider what he intends to do if we give him power again. Consider his explicit intent to set free violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents, and anyone he sees as the enemy.

Tucker Carlson: Can I just interject here for a second? This woman’s really scary.

She could easily get elected President. She’s much more skillful than I have ever seen.

She’s a liar on the deepest level.

The things she is saying right now are not just untrue. They’re the opposite of the truth, which is the hallmark of evil.

She’s an extremist. She’ll say anything. She’s much more like Gavin Newsom than I ever realized.

I could go through a whole litany of why what she’s saying is not true.

It wasn’t an armed mob. There’s not one person inside the Capitol with a firearm, period. The only person who was shot in the capital was an unarmed woman, shot by one of Nancy Pelosi’s bodyguards.

So again, again, and again, she’s telling us that she fought the cartels to secure the border. She’s the border Tsar, and the border is controlled by the cartels.

Jason Whitlock: She argued that Donald Trump, quote, “tried to throw away your votes.”

Didn’t the Democrat Party just throw away all the votes and install her?

Tucker Carlson: Well, exactly. She’s saying that Donald Trump will free from prison violent extremists, meaning 75-year-old, lower-middle-class women with diabetes, when she endorsed defunding the police and opening the prisons to allow actual criminals out, which is why the crime rate has spiked, to allow the population of Venezuela’s prisons, Caracas’s prisons, are now living in the United States because of her?

I guess what I’m saying is, and I don’t want to sound like I’m whining or fact-checking, which I hate, but what she’s saying is the mirror image of the truth. She doesn’t care.

She’s got no reference points in the truth, and she’s an extremist. She’s a former prosecutor, and no former prosecutor should hold power, period. I’ve covered them my whole life. I’ve intensely disliked every single one of them for good reason.

I think they’re scary, they’re liars, and they’re megalomanical, and they put people in prison for political reasons. I’ve seen it again and again and again, and she’s one of them.

