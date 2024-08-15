Trump Victory Committee Member Faces Off Against “Unvetted” Candidate In FL

Judson Sapp, a Trump Victory Committee member who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for President Trump’s campaigns for the White House, has mounted a campaign for State Representative in Florida’s 20th State House District.

During Sapp’s previous run for United States Congress in North Florida in 2020, he called for the jailing of Antifa, the Deep State, and railed against the impeachment efforts against President Donald J. Trump.

As CEO of WJ Sapp Railroad Contractor, Sapp’s company services and helps maintain railways all across the Southeast, Sapp even suspended his campaign to focus on assisting President Trump fix supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for Sapp, he is stuck in a GOP primary against an improperly vetted opponent. The opponent, Jamie Watts, is a Mayor of a small Florida town (Welaka, FL) in Northern Florida.

He is running to represent parts of St. John's County which Gateway Pundit just covered.

Sapp's opponent Jamie Watts even lost the endorsement of incumbent Republican State Representative Bobby Payne, who said the optics of his endorsement and the endorsement itself were "not credible," considering what he now knows about Watts' background.

Former Florida undercover detective James Copenhaver, who also served on the Joint Terrorism Task Force after 9/11, told this GP reporter that Watts lacks the transparency and integrity that he needs to be considered for public office.

Copenhaver has since retired and provided analysis counter to the mainstream media about the attack at Pulse Nightclub, the massacre in Las Vegas, and most recently the assassination attempt on President Trump.

In a time when the stakes for our nation have never been higher, it's disheartening to see a candidate like Jamie Watts slip through the cracks due to inadequate vetting. The people of Florida's 20th State House District deserve a leader who is both transparent and trustworthy—qualities that Watts clearly lacks. The revelations about his past raise serious concerns about his judgment and character. The endorsement loss is a clear sign that Watts is not the right person for the job. We must be vigilant in ensuring that those who seek to represent us are thoroughly vetted and can stand up to the scrutiny that comes with public office."

This scenario of tried-and-true Trump allies facing challenges in primary races from unvetted or RINO'esque candidates is part of the political process in the United States, anyone can run.

However, with the very existence of the American Dream and Promise at risk in 2024, voters must be aware of what is occurring on down-ballot races in the State Legislature and beyond because that affects the overall outcome from the bottom up.

Since filing for State House in Florida's 20th State House District, Sapp's campaign has confirmed that several unknown individuals have been stealing his campaign signs and discarding them in the garbage, as reported by local TV news affiliate Action News Jax.

This is a MUST-WIN seat for Republicans, as Democrats have been making gains in North Florida since 2020.

Sapp recently appeared at an event with longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone, who enthusiastically endorsed his campaign and warned about the "pretender" in the GOP primary who has so much baggage that he could turn a reliable Republican legislative seat to Democrats in 2024.

Judson Sapp is the kind of man who wants to go to Tallahassee to get things done for the people. It's not about him being a big shot or wanting a big title. He will never become part of the Tallahassee swamp and will always put the people of his district," Stone concluded.

Local and statewide races like this matter.