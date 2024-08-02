Trump Says Mark Zuckerberg Called and Apologized to Him Over AI Erasing Mention of His Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

President Trump: So Mark Zuckerberg calls me. First of all, he called me a few times after the event and said that was really amazing. It was really brave. And he actually announced that he’s not going to support a Democrat because he can’t because he respected me for what I did that day. I think what I did maybe was maybe a normal… To me, it was a normal response. But I was called by Mark Zuckerberg yesterday, the day before, on this same subject. And he actually apologized. He said they made a mistake, etc. And they’re correcting the mistake. Google, nobody called from Google.

FOX News host Steve Doocy: Yeah, META said that, apparently, it was a hallucination. I thought that was a funny issue. Which happens with AI. Everybody thinks AI is so brilliant. Apparently, it hallucinates! It’s a little fuzzy sometimes.

Kayleigh McEnany: Look, I heard Mark Zuckerberg come out and praise President Trump. Look, maybe this one was a mistake, but these algorithms are run by people. These algorithms are created by people, programed by people. When you look at this and when you that it took 14 days, their response was, We’re updating things. It doesn’t take two weeks to update that there was an assassination attempt on former President Trump. That’s a long time.

Brian Kilmeade: Kayleigh, I understand your skepticism. You were right there in 2020. But Zuckerbucks did a lot to tilt the election towards Biden.

Kayleigh McEnany: Of course. Absolutely.

Brian Kilmeade: For every $1,000 he gave a Republican, he gave $100,000 to Democrats. I get it. I was also listening to Zuckerberg when he was on with Joe Rogan, and he basically said, I got a call the FBI saying, You got to take this down. And he was intimidated, and he did it, and he regreted it. I think he sees it happening again. I know it could be a business decision, but I’m going to look on the brighter side. I think that he’s embarrassed about what happened in 2020. And I think that right now, he’s like, The last… I think that I would look at that call as sincere. And Trump’s a pretty good BS detector. If he thought he was being played, he would have said it.