Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Raises Red Flag About Tim Walz and Teacher Union Head Randi Weingarten – ‘5-Alarm Fire’

Former Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos is sounding the alarm about Tim Walz and Randi Weingarten, the far left head of the country’s largest teachers union.

Tim Walz was a public school teacher before getting into politics, so Weingarten already sees Walz as a potential ally. In fact, she is downright excited about the prospect of a former teacher in the White House.

DeVos thinks this is cause for concern, and she has a point.

FOX News reports:

DeVos issues blunt warning about Walz after Randi Weingarten gushes over VP pick: ‘5-alarm fire’ for families Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a warning about Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz after American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union president Randi Weingarten celebrated him joining the Democratic ticket. “Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students,” DeVos wrote Tuesday on X. The U.S. secretary of education under Trump made the comment in response to a video posted on the ATF X account of Weingarten expressing her elation that Harris selected a “teacher and a union member” as her pick for vice president. “We’re so excited…we have known him for years as a social studies teacher, as a vet, as a union member, as a congressman, as a governor, he cares about working people. We’ve seen it,” a visibly eager Weingarten says in the clip. “He knows how to get things done. It is such a great day for America that we’re going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on the ticket for the future, for freedom, for opportunity, for America, for American families. “I’m sorry, I’m just so excited,” she added.

See the tweet from DeVos below:

Anyone who makes Randi this excited is a 5-alarm fire for parents and students. https://t.co/p8ldx893NO — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) August 6, 2024

Democrats and the teacher unions already have a political relationship that’s questionable. If Weingarten is licking her chops about Walz, that is a cause for concern.