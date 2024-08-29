President Trump Goes There — Claims in New Book that Signs Point to Fidel Castro as Justin Trudeau’s Long-Lost Daddy

Justin Trudeau greeted his mother on Mother’s Day.

In his forthcoming coffee table book, Save America, Trump revisits a long-debated rumor that has circulated in conservative circles for years: Could dictator Fidel Castro be the biological father of tyrant Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

According to an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail, Trump doesn’t shy away from the suggestion.

“Justin Trudeau and I got along very well, but there were natural differences in that he is very Liberal, and I, to put it mildly, am not,” Trump writes.

“It will be very interesting to see how we do in the future, but first, I have to get there (back to the White House).”

“His mother was beautiful and wild. In the 1970s, she would go “clubbing” with the Rolling Stones, but she was also somehow associated with Fidel Castro. She said he was “the sexiest man I’ve ever met,” and a lot of people say that Justin is his son.

“He swears that he isn’t, but how the hell would he know! Castro had good hair, the “father” didn’t, Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro,” Trump added.

Fidel Castro with Pierre Elliott and Margaret Trudeau during their state visit to Cuba in 1976
Margaret Trudeau smiles as Fidel Castro holds her youngest son, Michel, shortly after the Trudeau family arrived in Havana, Cuba, on January 26, 1976.
Cuban President Fidel Castro holds baby Michel while Pierre and Margaret Trudeau look.

This isn’t the first time Trump has stirred the pot regarding Trudeau’s family background.

During his interview with streamer Adin Ross, Trump said Trudeau might be the son of Fidel Castro.

“They say he’s the son of Fidel Castro and, uh, could be. I mean anything’s possible in this world, you know.”

