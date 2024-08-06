Trump Campaign Releases New Ad on Harris’ Radical VP Pick Tim Walz (Video)

In Kamala Harris’ first big girl decision, picking a running mate, she chose one of the most radical governors in the nation. Let’s take a look at just some of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s lowlights.

In the days following the attempted assassination of President Trump, Walz doubled down on violent rhetoric and called Trump supporters “fascists.”

He tried to bribe parents to get their 5-11-year-olds vaccinated with the experimental COVID vaccines despite the low risk of the infection in children and the unknow impact of the vaccine on their longterm health.

He tried to blame the destructive and violent George Floyd riots on “white supremacists.”

And while Minneapolis burned during those riots, his daughter was tweeting out intel to violent looters and rioters about the National Guard.

Walz has pushed radical trans mutilation on children and made Minnesota a refuge for children seeking gender-affirming care in a March 2023 executive order.

Minnesota also pushed a bill that would require the availability of menstruation products in all boys’ school restrooms in the state.

On August 1, 2023, a new version of Minnesota’s abortion reporting law went into effect that hides the fate of infants who survive abortion by no longer requiring abortionists to report when abortions result in live births and will no longer report what measures are taken to care for such infants.

Walz fully embraces an open border telling CNN he wants to invest in a “ladder factory” to help illegal immigrants climb Trump’s border wall. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he wants to invest in a “ladder factory” to help illegal immigrants climb Trump’s border wall, says we won’t have Thanksgiving dinner anymore without illegal immigrant workers. Recent polling shows a majority of Americans support building a border… pic.twitter.com/9B5b7Qa44Z — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 1, 2024

He has radical friends.

The Trump campaign dropped a brutal ad on Walz.

Watch: