Trump Campaign Releases DNC’s Most Outrageous Moments From Day Three

The Trump campaign has compiled the “most outrageous moments” from the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), highlighting the hypocrisy, radicalism, and deceit that the Democrat Party has become known for.

The Trump campaign has been releasing the DNC’s most outrageous moments since day one.

Day Three of the DNC was supposed to solidify the party’s message heading into the 2024 election, but instead, it was filled with divisive rhetoric, falsehoods, and incompetence.

Speaker after speaker took to the podium, yet there was nothing of substance to offer the American people.

Below is the press release:

The campaign blasted Tim Walz who took the stage on the third night but failed to deliver what the American people were eagerly awaiting: a concrete plan. Walz, who admitted that he and Kamala “owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she’d do as president,” offered nothing but empty rhetoric.