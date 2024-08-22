Trump Campaign Releases DNC’s Most Outrageous Moments From Day Three

The Trump campaign has compiled the “most outrageous moments” from the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), highlighting the hypocrisy, radicalism, and deceit that the Democrat Party has become known for.
The Trump campaign has been releasing the DNC’s most outrageous moments since day one.
Day Three of the DNC was supposed to solidify the party’s message heading into the 2024 election, but instead, it was filled with divisive rhetoric, falsehoods, and incompetence.
Speaker after speaker took to the podium, yet there was nothing of substance to offer the American people.
Below is the press release:
It was more of the same at day three of the DNC — because Democrats have nothing to offer but angry, divisive rhetoric.
Democrats haven’t veered from the anger, division, and lies on display at this week’s DNC because they can’t — they have no solutions to the four years of devastation they’ve brought American families.
If anything, Democrats’ lies and division have only escalated as they descend further and further into delusion — and nowhere was that more evident than during Democrats’ primetime speeches, which offered no substance, no forward-looking plans, and no defense of their failed records.
Here are the most radical, extreme, and outrageous moments from day three of the DNC disaster:
- Kamala didn’t bother to show up for her running mate’s big speech.
- Walz’s introductory video referred to him as a Command Sergeant Major, despite failing to complete the necessary coursework to earn that title.
- Walz couldn’t stop the bizarre gesticulations.
- Walz falsely claimed Kamala would “lower” taxes as she pushes trillions in tax hikes.
- Walz gaslit the Harris-Biden economic record.
- Walz recycled his stump speech almost word-for-word.
- Democrats said the quiet part out loud — instructing them to “act right” for 70 days before they “can go back to acting crazy.”
- Thousands of rabid, pro-Hamas protesters (the Democrat base) continued their clash with law enforcement for yet another day.
- Gina Raimondo said she “doesn’t believe” new government data showing nearly a million of the jobs the Harris-Biden administration claimed to have “created” don’t actually exist.
- Democrats repeatedly gaslit the American people by absurdly claiming Kamala has been tough on border security — but never even bothered to mention the victims of her incompetence.
- Kamala’s brother-in-law — who represented “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh — was a featured speaker.
- Bill Clinton — America’s most notable respecter of women — was given a standing ovation.
- Bill Clinton repeatedly mispronounced Kamala’s name.
- Bill Clinton told Democrats a “load is off our shoulders” after they unceremoniously booted Crooked Joe Biden off the ballot.
- Bill Clinton compared Crooked Joe Biden to George Washington.
- Keith Ellison — rabid antisemite, Defund the Police activist, and accused domestic abuser — endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket.
- Andy Beshear tripled down on his vile comments wishing rape on a member of JD Vance’s family.
- Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was BIG MAD that Republicans don’t want pornography in elementary school libraries (so was Josh Shapiro).
- Hakeem Jeffries ignored the fact that Kamala has been in the White House for 3.5 years and accomplished nothing.
- Hakeem Jeffries leaned into his delusion that Crooked Joe Biden is among “the most consequential presidents of all time.”
- Crazy Nancy claimed Comrade Kamala and Crooked Joe had “one of the most successful presidencies of modern times.”
- Chris Murphy laughably claimed Kamala is “tough on nails when it comes to securing our border.”
- Chris Murphy lied about the so-called “bipartisan border bill” (which gave illegal aliens a fast-path to citizenship).
- Veronica Escobar cited Kamala’s one and only visit to the southern border during her term, which was 1,153 days ago.
- Veronica Escobar alleged Kamala will “strengthen legal pathways to immigration,” even though Kamala’s plan would offer that “pathway” to *already deported* illegals.
- Kathy Hochul appeared to suggest more incompetent individuals should run for public office.
- Jared Polis insisted (falsely) that Democrats are “not weirdos.”
- A panelist claimed elections aren’t “about the details of policy” (which makes sense considering Kamala has released no policy).
- There was even more cringe.
- Technical difficulties plagued the convention (again).
Democrats are saving the worst for last. On their final day, Comrade Kamala will mercifully draw their convention to a close by delivering recycled remarks read from a teleprompter — where she’ll surely speak in broad generalizations caked with outright lies that are designed to gaslight Americans into believing she’s anything but a weak, pathetic failure.
One thing was crystal clear after day three: President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate with the vision, experience, and drive to deliver the American people the opportunity, prosperity, and success they deserve.
The campaign blasted Tim Walz who took the stage on the third night but failed to deliver what the American people were eagerly awaiting: a concrete plan. Walz, who admitted that he and Kamala “owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she’d do as president,” offered nothing but empty rhetoric.
It’s been exactly one month to the day since Joe Biden tapped out of the presidential race and the Democrat Party invalidated 14 million votes to install Kamala.
Since, Kamala hasn’t given one interview. She hasn’t given one press conference.
Tonight, Tim Walz absurdly admitted that he and Kamala “owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she’d do as president.”
We agree. But apparently, the American people will have to continue waiting for those “plans.”
Walz spent *ZERO* minutes offering a plan on ANYTHING.
Walz didn’t offer a single plan to fix Kamala’s inflation crisis, end Kamala’s border crisis, or settle the wars popping up all across the world.
Walz spent *ZERO* minutes explaining his stolen valor lies, why he required tampons in boys’ bathrooms, or why signed legislation giving illegal aliens free (taxpayer-funded) health care, college, and driver’s licenses.
