Trump Blasts Kamala Harris as ‘Dangerous Anti-Police Radical’ in Fiery Michigan Speech

In a fiery speech delivered at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan, former President Donald Trump took direct aim at Kamala Harris, accusing her of leading an “anti-police crusade” that threatens the safety and security of American communities.
Trump spoke about the crime wave in America, saying it’s “out of control” and blamed Kamala Harris for it.
He promised to make America great again by bringing back law and order and strengthening the police.
Trump criticized Harris for her support of defunding the police and her anti-police stance.
“She would she would do whatever she could to defund the police cause that’s where her spirit is, that’s where her heart is and we can’t have a president like that.”
“We will never even think about defunding the police,” Trump said. “The concept is so chilling and so horrible.”<
“We’ll re-fund the police,” he said.
“We want to have borders. We want to have strong police protection. We want a military that can protect us. We want great schools—school choice, ideally. We want to have a good life. We want to be safe.”
You can watch his whole speech below:
The Trump campaign also released a detailed press release highlighting Harris’s dangerous soft-on-crime approach:
“Harris is the most anti-police major party presidential candidate in history. She cheered on the Defund the Police movement, called for redirecting “resources” from police, and fundraised for violent rioters
President Trump wants to “overfund” the police. He supports cash bail, which Kamala Harris wants to eliminate in order to free criminals into neighborhoods.
President Trump stands up for police and calls for the death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer. Kamala Harris, by contrast, angered a grieving widow by refusing to seek the death penalty against a cop killer in San Francisco.
Like Kamala, Tim Walz is an anti-police radical. He supported “alternatives to policing” legislation.
Kamala wants to free criminal illegal immigrants from detention and supportssanctuary cities. She will not keep you safe.
President Trump has already received endorsements from several law enforcement organizations in the 2024 presidential election, including the National Association of Police Organizations, the board of the International Union of Police Associations, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Police Officers Association of Michigan.
HARRIS AND BIDEN HAVE EMPOWERED SOFT-ON-CRIME DEMOCRATS
- Vice President Kamala Harris supports “reimagining” the police, saying putting “more police on the streets” is not the way to make communities safer.
- Harris has praised the “defund the police” movement, saying the movement “rightly” called out the amount of money spent on police departments instead of community services.
- Harris has repeatedly stated that the U.S. needs to “reimagine” law enforcement, arguing for less police in the streets and redirecting funding from law enforcement to other services.
- Harris believes it is “outdated” and “wrongheaded” to think that more policing will make communities safer, adding, “what we have to do, and what we will do, is reimagine public safety.”
- As a senator, Harris applauded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s move tocut about $150 million from a planned increase to the city’s police budget.
- Harris: “We’ve got to reexamine what we’re doing with American taxpayer dollars. … I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.”
- Harris attacked law enforcement amid violent riots in Portland, Oregon, referring to police forces as a “paramilitary occupation” and part of an authoritarian “federal incursion.”
- Harris and Biden have failed to stand up to the radicals in their party who have pushed for defunding the police and have surrounded themselves with an administration full of defund the police activists.
- Harris and Biden’s Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta stated “It is also critical… to decrease police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives.”
- Harris and Biden’s Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke wrote an op-ed where she repeatedly called for defunding cops, saying “we must invest less in police.”
- Harris and Biden’s former Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms admitted she was defunding the police through a “reallocation of resources” when she served as Atlanta’s Mayor.
- The Harris and Biden administration has hosted numerous defund the police activists according to White House visitor logs.
HARRIS SUPPORTS DANGEROUS PRO-CRIME POLICIES
- Harris supports eliminating cash bail, a disastrous policy that releasesdangerous offenders out onto the streets.
- In 2017, Harris introduced a bill that would incentivize states to end cash bail.
- In 2019, Harris bragged about being a “leader” in the push to “get rid of the cash bail system in America.”
- Harris would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for criminals and give judges wide discretion in lowering sentencing.
- Rather than sending criminals to prison, Harris aims to “end mass incarceration” by focusing on “non-carceral social supports and programs.”
- Harris is inspired by “progressive prosecutors,” who are known for refusing to prosecute violent crime in Democrat-run cities, and calls their methods a “very effective way” to achieve public safety.
- Harris supported reforming California’s “three-strike rule” to allow third-time convicted felons to avoid lifelong prison sentences.
ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC HAS MADE IT HARDER TO HIRE AND RETAIN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
- Police departments are struggling to combat both a lack of funds and a lack of respect as they try to do their jobs.
- Democrats are on record repeatedly calling to defund the police and following through by slashing money from police budgets.
- Since 2020, several small towns have had to completely disband their police departments due to hiring challenges as well as budget constraints.
- The San Francisco Police Department has more than 500 openings while the San Francisco Police Academy is struggling to recruit new potential officers.
- More than 2,500 police officers resigned from the New York Police Department in 2023, 43 percent more than in 2018.
- The Washington, D.C., police force is at its smallest size in 50 years amidst a staggering rise in carjackings and homicides.
- Over 140 Illinois police departments report being understaffed, forcing the departments to lower standards for educational and criminal records to achieve “bare minimum staffing.”
CRIME IS ON THE RISE AS DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO LET POLICE DO THEIR JOBS
- More and more homicides are going unsolved, with the homicide clearance rate dropping steadily to now just 50 percent.
- Chris Swecker, former FBI assistant director, has attributed this dropto both a lack of respect for law enforcement, leading to less cooperation from the community in investigations, and a cutting of police resources.
- In most cities, homicide rates remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.
- Homicides in Chicago are up more than 23 percent compared to 2019.
- Murders in New York City are up 23.1 percent from 2019 levels, while felony assault is up 35.4 percent.
- According to the Department of Justice, there has been a major trend of crimes going underreported to the police since 2020.
- In September 2023, the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey showed a 44 percent increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022.
- Last year in Washington, D.C., car thefts were up 82 percent, homicides up 35 percent, and robberies up 67 percent.
AMERICANS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT CRIME AND TRUST REPUBLICANS TO FIX IT
- At the end of 2023, 63 percent of Americans said crime is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem in the U.S., the highest percentage since Gallup started asking the question.
- 77 percent of Americans believe there is more crime in the U.S. than a year ago.
- 46 percent of voters believe Republicans do a better job handling crime, compared to only 20 percent who said Democrats, according to an NBC News poll.”