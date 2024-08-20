Trump Blasts Kamala Harris as ‘Dangerous Anti-Police Radical’ in Fiery Michigan Speech

In a fiery speech delivered at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan, former President Donald Trump took direct aim at Kamala Harris, accusing her of leading an “anti-police crusade” that threatens the safety and security of American communities.

Trump spoke about the crime wave in America, saying it’s “out of control” and blamed Kamala Harris for it.

He promised to make America great again by bringing back law and order and strengthening the police.

Trump criticized Harris for her support of defunding the police and her anti-police stance.

“She would she would do whatever she could to defund the police cause that’s where her spirit is, that’s where her heart is and we can’t have a president like that.”

“We will never even think about defunding the police,” Trump said. “The concept is so chilling and so horrible.”<

“We’ll re-fund the police,” he said.

“We want to have borders. We want to have strong police protection. We want a military that can protect us. We want great schools—school choice, ideally. We want to have a good life. We want to be safe.”

You can watch his whole speech below:

The Trump campaign also released a detailed press release highlighting Harris’s dangerous soft-on-crime approach: