TOTAL INJUSTICE: Former New York Police Officer Who Raped 13-year-old Girl Sentenced to JUST 10 Weekends in Prison

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

A former New York police officer who was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl was given a ridiculously lenient sentence of just 10 weekends in jail and 10 years probation after pleading guilty to the crime back in March.

Shawn Jordan, 40, admitted to forcibly touching the 13-year-old and having sex with her in his South Bristol home in 2022.

Jordan was arrested six months following another incident where he was caught in another troubling situation where he was discovered engaging in inappropriate online behavior involving a 16-year-old girl, exposing himself inappropriately to her online.

This pattern of predatory behavior raises serious concerns about Jordan’s character and the level of risk he poses to young individuals in society.

Judge Kristina Karle, who presided over the case, made a pointed remark about the significance of Jordan’s position as a law enforcement officer. She underscored that his role should have been one of trust and protection, highlighting the anguish and betrayal felt by the victim and her family.

“This is an ultimate tragedy because these parents trusted him,” said Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Wolford. “He’s a police officer, and if we can’t trust the police, then who can we trust?”

Despite acknowledging the gravity of Jordan’s actions, Judge Karle accepted a plea deal that many consider a gross miscarriage of justice. With a total of just 10 weekends in jail, the plea agreement offered to Jordan seems to significantly undermine the suffering of his victims and the trust placed in law enforcement.

Critics of the judicial system cannot help but wonder why such a lenient sentence was deemed acceptable for someone convicted of such serious charges, especially when they have multiple offenses involving minors.

Kathryn Robb, the national director of the Children’s Justice Campaign at the Enough Abuse organization, expressed her outrage over the leniency of the sentence with The Guardian.

“This sentence is the epitome of injustice and a dangerous nod to child sexual predators, letting them know, ‘No worries, we won’t go too hard on you,'” she stated emphatically. Her words highlight a widespread concern among advocates for child safety that the judicial system may be sending a message of leniency rather than one of accountability

For many, this case highlights systemic issues within the judiciary that often lead to inadequate punishments for serious offenses. A sense of injustice permeates the discussions surrounding this case, with advocates calling for reforms that ensure stronger protection for victims and harsher penalties for offenders.