“Mama Bear is Coming” – Colorado State Rep. GOES OFF on Woke Educator for ‘Teaching’ Her Son that “Mona Lisa” Painter Leonardo Da Vinci Was “Gender-Fluid” (AUDIO)

One of the oldest rules in life is to never get between a mother and her kids.

As The New York Post reported on Saturday, Colorado State Representative Brandi Bradley (R- Littleton) last week went off on her 15-year-old son’s teacher for trying to brainwash him into believing that famous Mona Lisa painter Leonardo Da Vinci was “genderfluid.”

Her righteous tirade began on X upon learning the news on August 21. She vowed to confront the teacher face-to-face that same night and would be an “angry mama bear.”

“My 15-year-old’s HISTORY teacher told her students that Leonardo DaVinci was gender fluid and that the Mona Lisa was a depiction of his feminine side.” Bradley wrote.

“WTAH????? And tonight is back-to-school night, and she has no idea what kind of mama bear is coming for her,” Bradley added.

Bradley kept her promise and recorded the meeting with her child’s teacher. She opened by demanding to know why the class was watching a movie that featured scholars claiming da Vinci was “probably gay or whatever.”

Her son’s teacher replied, “One of the kids in the other class asked me what that meant, and so with bringing it up to the class, the picture (the Mona Lisa) was a self-portrait, according to some scholars.”

The educator claimed she used these propaganda films to illustrate the difference between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. The latter period, she argued, was about “self-expression” and freedom from the Church.

“They had the opportunity to create however they wanted and express themselves fully,” she said.

An unidentified man then interrupted the conversation to inform the woke ‘educator’ that the Mona Lisa was an actual person named Lisa del Giocondo. As the Post notes, historians believed she was the subject of da Vinci’s world-famous portrait in the early 16th century.

The ignorant teacher asininely responded by calling this factual statement an “argument.”

“I think the recent works are showing, and it’s supposed to be like the lore, but the recent scholars are saying that it was most likely a self-portrait, and they have actual pictures of him, and they can go behind the things to see the structure of the skin, the eyes, and actual features now,” she claimed.

Bradley jumped back into the conversation and demanded which videos were approved for the class to watch. After all, her son was being forcibly brainwashed.

“I don’t know that I want my 15-year-old knowing what gender fluidity is, she said. “I don’t know that I want my 15-year-old to know what gender fluidity is.”

“We have a very biblical worldview, and I see a lot of LGBTQ flags in the classroom, and I wonder how inclusive my Christian conservative child feels in this room,” she added.

The educator attempted to gaslight Bradley by laughably claiming her comments were wrong and that the videos show how individuals possess a “more masculine and feminine side.”

“This is a self-portrait of him (Da Vinci) and how he perceived himself,” the teacher fibbed.

Bradley was having none of this nonsense.

“I’ve never in my life heard that story, and I’ve spoken to world scholars in history!” Bradley said. “I’m a little concerned that this is the first week of school and this is world history and what’s going to be taught to my child.”

“As a parent I have that ability to question that and can we do it respectfully without sending an email and without any other parents around,” she continued.

In an X Post following the incident, Bradley assured her followers that the tour de force was not a stunt. It was instead motivated out of love for her son while continuing to blast the teacher.

“For the real people who have decided to follow me, let me tell you why I do what I do. I will not tolerate people in authority, who are supposed to be trusted adults LYING TO CHILDREN.”

“Gender fluid does not exist, boys cannot be girls, girls cannot be boys and if you say they can, you are solely responsible for sending CHILDREN down a road of false narratives, fake science, and lies that at best leads THEM to an increased risk of suicide and at worst leads to them to LIFELONG mutilation and sterility.”

“All that said, a line in the sand has been drawn. If YOU want to choose that path for your children, go right ahead, but what YOU will not do is choose that path for MY children or other people’s children.

And teachers and counselors certainly won’t choose that path for our children behind our backs… because people like me will continue to fight back, and we will continue to be bold and brave, and your words will never stop me…These are OUR children and WE are the parents and We have been given the authority to raise them, not you.”