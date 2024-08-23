Tim Walz Under Fire After Allegedly Yanking His Special Needs Son on Stage at Democratic National Convention

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is facing a storm of criticism after a shocking moment at the Democratic National Convention, where he was allegedly seen aggressively pulling his 17-year-old son, Gus Walz, by the arm on stage.

The unsettling incident occurred on the third day of the DNC, where Tim Walz formally accepted the vice-presidential nomination.

Walz has been embroiled in controversy regarding his false claims about the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) in his family’s journey to conceive their children.

In a statement to CNN, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz further clarified that she did not use in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive.

Despite his wife’s clear statement that IVF was never part of their process, Walz continued to perpetuate this lie during his acceptance speech.

In his speech, Walz said:

“We also protected reproductive freedom because, in Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make. And even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: Mind your own damn business. And that includes IVF infertility treatments. And this is personal for Gwen and I. If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you, you know somebody who has, and I can remember praying each night for a phone call, the pit in your stomach when the phone had ring, and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn’t worked. It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments and when our daughter was born, we named her Hope. Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you.”

His speech brought his son Gus, who has a nonverbal learning disorder as well as anxiety and ADHD, to tears.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Tim Walz son starts bawling after his father repeated the lie that his children were conceived through IVF. Walz, who clearly has a lying problem, repeated the lie after being fact-checked by his own wife. “When asked if the Walzes wanted to share more details about… pic.twitter.com/fbP2kQcdy0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2024

Following his ’emotional’ speech to his family, Tim Walz was seen walking with them when he allegedly yanked his son Gus by the arm, pulling him on stage in a manner that many have described as aggressive and uncalled for.

WATCH:

Tim Walz is under fire for aggressively pulling his son Gus Walz’s arm on stage at the Democratic National Convention. The incident was apparently filmed on the third day of the event (Wednesday), the same day Walz gave his speech. Gus is 17-years-old and reportedly has a… pic.twitter.com/5yMWpgy8Ur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024