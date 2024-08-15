Tim Walz Trying to Play the Victim Shows Stolen Valor Story is Getting to Him (VIDEO)

Tim Walz gave a speech at the AFSCME Convention this week and addressed the accusations of stolen valor that have been repeated for days now and seemed to try to play the victim.

If you watch the clips from his speech below, you can see on his face that this story is getting to him. It is upsetting for him.

What he and the Harris campaign fail to address is that no one is questioning his service, they are simply criticizing him for lying about the details.

Breitbart News reports:

Tim Walz Plays the Victim After Stolen Valor Exposed: ‘You Should Never Denigrate Another Person’s Service Record’ Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the current VP pick for Kamala Harris, has been facing backlash on social media for characterizing himself as a victim amid accusations of “stolen valor.” In a speech delivered at the AFSCME Convention this week, Walz attacked many of the claims made against him without specifically addressing the allegations. He instead talked about his 24 years of service in the National Guard (which nobody has disputed) and his work to help veterans in Congress. Without mentioning Trump VP pick JD Vance by name, Walz then said, “I am damn proud of my service to this country. And I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person’s service record. Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, I just have few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice.” The speech prompted significant backlash on social media, especially from U.S. service members, because it obfuscated the claims that have been made against Walz. Retired Col. Rob Maness wrote on X: “Let me say this one more time. No one is denigrating his actual service record, they’re denigrating the lies he tells about his service record. Walz is dishonoring himself by embellishing his military service record for political gain.”

Watch below:

Walz: I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service record. Anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words. Thank you for your service and sacrifice pic.twitter.com/PcskL7zgiL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 13, 2024

Here’s a closer view. Watch his face:

Let me be clear: I am damn proud of my service to this country. pic.twitter.com/9a9rJSQurQ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 13, 2024

He is vulnerable on this issue. He can’t hide it.