Tim Walz Agrees to First VP Debate Against JD Vance on CBS — Vance Demands a ‘Real’ Debate, Not Into a ‘Fake News Media Garbage Debate’

GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance has called for a “real” debate with his Democrat counterpart, Gov. Tim Walz.

During an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday, Vance revealed that CBS News had approached his team with four potential dates for the debates: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

CBS announced on Wednesday on X, “Today, CBS News invited both vice-presidential candidates to participate in a debate in New York City. We provided the campaigns with four dates as options: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates.”

Responding to CBS’s invitation via X, Walz wrote, “See you on October 1, JD.”

Vance’s main stipulation is for a debate format that fosters a transparent and robust exchange of ideas, free from what he describes as the constraints of a typical “fake news media” setup, according to Fox News.

“We want to actually look at the debates, look at the moderators, talk about the rules a little bit,” Vance told Ingraham.

“I strongly suspect we’re going to be there on October the 1st, but we’re not going to do one of these fake debates where they don’t actually have an audience there, where they don’t actually set the parameters in a way where we can have a good exchange of ideas.”

“In other words, we’re not going to walk into a fake news media garbage debate. We’re going to do a real debate, and if CBS agrees to it, then certainly we’ll do it.”

Vance believes multiple debates are necessary to provide Americans with a clear contrast between the two campaigns and Republicans’ vision for the country’s future.

“I think it’s important for the American people to actually see us discuss our views. If you look at the way that we’ve run this campaign, Donald Trump and I are giving every media interview. We’re talking to every audience that we can get in front of because our vision is so clear,” Vance said.

“We don’t think that Americans who work hard and play by the rules should struggle to afford groceries. We don’t think our children should be killed by fentanyl, and we have a vision for how to implement public policies that are going to secure that border, cut down on the drugs, and bring the cost of everything from groceries to housing down to reasonable levels. Because we have that vision, we’re going to go anywhere and talk to anybody.”