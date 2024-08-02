“They Are Calling the Trade “Complex” – So Nobody Can Figure Out How Bad It Is” – President Trump Wants the Details on Joe Biden’s Russian Prisoner Swap

On Thursday morning Joe Biden’s handlers announced that his administration had secured the release of four Americans from Russia.

Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza are coming home. This is wonderful news for the prisoners and their families!

Back in December 2022, Joe Biden announced his last prisoner swap with Russia. Biden traded international arms dealer Victor Bout, the “merchant of death,” for WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner who was caught bringing pot to Russia. Griner was found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent in a Russian court.

Vikor Bout, known as the “merchant of death,” is a former Soviet military officer, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained he is innocent – via CNN.

Bout armed terrorist groups in some of the most violent conflicts in the world. He was finally arrested in Thailand and served 11 years in US prison before his release.

CNN reported:

Bout, a former Soviet military officer, was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained he is innocent. The Kremlin has long called for his release, slamming his sentencing in 2012 as “baseless and biased.”… …The Russian businessman, who speaks six languages, was arrested in a sting operation in 2008 led by US drug enforcement agents in Thailand posing as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by the acronym FARC. He was eventually extradited to the US in 2010 after a protracted court proceeding.

Many experts were aghast at this exchange by the Biden regime.

On Thursday Joe Biden announced the release of four Americans from Russia. Many are wondering what Russia received in return?

President Trump later released a statement on the prisoner release asking when will Joe Biden release the details of the prisoner swap.

Via Truth Social.

So when are they going to release the details of the prisoner swap with Russia? How many people do we get versus them? Are we also paying them cash? Are they giving us cash (Please withdraw that question, because I’m sure the answer is NO)? Are we releasing murderers, killers, or thugs? Just curious because we never make good deals, at anything, but especially hostage swaps. Our “negotiators” are always an embarrassment to us! I got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING – and never any cash. To do so is bad precedent for the future. That’s the way it should be, or this situation will get worse and worse. They are extorting the United States of America. They’re calling the trade “complex” – That’s so nobody can figure out how bad it is!

Joe Biden has a habit of making really bad deals with dangerous foreign regimes. In 2023 Biden swapped five American detainees in Iran for $6 billion.

The Obama-Biden regime were famous for their prisoner swap with the Taliban. Biden-Obama released five dangerous Taliban leaders for US prisoner and deserter, Bowe Bergdahl. The released Taliban members were instrumental in the overthrow of the US-backed Afghanistan government.