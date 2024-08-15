There It Is! Kamala Harris Brags About Casting the Tie-Breaking Vote to Let IRS Crack Down on Tipped Workers – And the Crowd Claps Like Trained Seals (VIDEO)

Joe and Kamala held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

This is the first time Kamala and Joe have appeared together in public since Kamala forced Biden off the ballot 25 days ago.

Kamala Harris still has not done one press conference or answered any questions since she stole all of Biden’s delegates.

Joe and Kamala told the paltry crowd on Thursday that they lowered prescription drug costs for the American people.

Kamala Harris admitted she cast the tie-breaking vote to let the IRS crack down on tipped workers.

She actually bragged about being the tie-breaking vote!

And the audience clapped like trained seals.

“I was proud to cast the tie-breaking vote that sent the bill… to the president’s desk! And I was proud that our president Joe Biden signed that bill into law!” Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala brags about casting the "tiebreaking vote" on the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" — which caused prices to go sky-high and has resulted in HIGHER prices and FEWER choices for seniors on Medicare. pic.twitter.com/KRpGgoCyJL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ added more than 80,000 new IRS agents to the agency to track tipped workers and $600 Venmo payments.

“On this vote, the yay’s are 50, the nay’s are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the bill as amended is passed,” Harris said in the August 7, 2022, video.

Kamala Harris shamelessly stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea and not one person in the media is calling her out for being the one to cast the tie-breaking vote that allowed the IRS to track down tipped workers.