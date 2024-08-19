“Thank You For Being the People’s President!” – President Trump Greeted by Supporters in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Pennsylvania is Trump country!

President Trump traveled to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to hold a presser on the economy on Monday.

Trump was greeted by supporters as soon as he was wheels down in York, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you for being the people’s president!” a supporter said to Trump as he signed hats.

WATCH:

“Thank you for being the People’s President!” President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by supporters in PA pic.twitter.com/rMlOnx7t6J — Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 19, 2024

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” Trump said as he walked to his motorcade.

“FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!” President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by supporters in PA pic.twitter.com/IQvY5TYj45 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 19, 2024

President Trump delivered remarks from Precision Custom Components in York, Pennsylvania.

“I am announcing today that when I return to the White House, I will end this anti-American-Energy crusade and terminate Kamala’s so-called “Power Plant Rule”… Instead of shutting down power plants, we will open dozens and dozens more,” President Trump said.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am announcing today that when I return to the White House, I will end this anti-American-Energy crusade and terminate Kamala’s so-called “Power Plant Rule”… Instead of shutting down power plants, we will open dozens and dozens more.” pic.twitter.com/tkNNFvEVry — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

Trump ripped into Kamala Harris for destroying the economy and proposing Communist-style price controls which will lead to shortages and famine.

“Very simply, Kamala Harris is an ECONOMY-WRECKER and a COUNTRY-DESTROYER… Her Radical Liberal Agenda ruined San Francisco, ruined California… crushed our Middle Class, demolished our border, set the world on fire, and now, she wants to be PROMOTED to Job-Killer-in-Chief.”

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Very simply, Kamala Harris is an ECONOMY-WRECKER and a COUNTRY-DESTROYER… Her Radical Liberal Agenda ruined San Francisco, ruined California… crushed our Middle Class, demolished our border, set the world on fire, and now, she wants to be PROMOTED to… pic.twitter.com/hNw1vNDNJx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

“We don’t need lectures on the economy from a candidate pushing Communist price controls,” Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We don’t need lectures on the economy from a candidate pushing communist price controls. Kamala has NO IDEA what the hell she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/5NpMpEQliF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

President Trump reminded Pennsylvanians that Kamala Harris wants to BAN FRACKING!

A ban on fracking would devastate the state of Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kamala wants to BAN fracking, supports a carbon tax, and imposed a natural gas export ban — catastrophic for the Pennsylvania worker and economy. pic.twitter.com/K129dRq46T — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

Watch President Trump’s full presser on the economy here: