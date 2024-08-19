“Thank You For Being the People’s President!” – President Trump Greeted by Supporters in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Pennsylvania is Trump country!

President Trump traveled to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to hold a presser on the economy on Monday.

Trump was greeted by supporters as soon as he was wheels down in York, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you for being the people’s president!” a supporter said to Trump as he signed hats.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” Trump said as he walked to his motorcade.

President Trump delivered remarks from Precision Custom Components in York, Pennsylvania.

“I am announcing today that when I return to the White House, I will end this anti-American-Energy crusade and terminate Kamala’s so-called “Power Plant Rule”… Instead of shutting down power plants, we will open dozens and dozens more,” President Trump said.

Trump ripped into Kamala Harris for destroying the economy and proposing Communist-style price controls which will lead to shortages and famine.

“Very simply, Kamala Harris is an ECONOMY-WRECKER and a COUNTRY-DESTROYER… Her Radical Liberal Agenda ruined San Francisco, ruined California… crushed our Middle Class, demolished our border, set the world on fire, and now, she wants to be PROMOTED to Job-Killer-in-Chief.”

“We don’t need lectures on the economy from a candidate pushing Communist price controls,” Trump said.

President Trump reminded Pennsylvanians that Kamala Harris wants to BAN FRACKING!

A ban on fracking would devastate the state of Pennsylvania.

Watch President Trump’s full presser on the economy here:

