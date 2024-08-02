Texas Woman Who Abandoned Newborn Baby in Dumpster is Illegal Alien

Harris County Sheriff's Office
A Texas woman who abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster is an illegal alien from Guatemala, it has been revealed.

Speaking with the Tampa Free-Press, an official from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that 18-year-old Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam had entered the country illegally as an unaccompanied minor.

According to police, Cux-Ajtzalam delivered her baby inside a food truck where she was employed.

Following the birth, she allegedly placed the newborn, along with the placenta and umbilical cord, into a trash bag and disposed of it in a nearby dumpster before resuming her duties cleaning the truck.

Thankfully, a passer by heard the baby crying from the dumpster and alerted authorities, who transported the child to hospital. The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage.

When the woman was questioned by police about the incident, she told officers that she had no choice but to throw the baby away because she did not want her boyfriend to break up with her.

Cux-Ajtzalam has since been remanded in custody and is considered a flight risk. She is facing a charge of child abandonment. Her bond has been set at $200,000.

