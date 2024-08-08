Texas Must Declare Economic War on Mexico to Secure the Border

Guest post by Donald Huffines, former Texas State Senator

The cartel-controlled Mexican government is working in tandem with the United States federal government to flood Texas with millions of illegal aliens from over 160 countries. The border crisis is leading the way toward the collapse of the rule of law—and is designed to turn Texas blue, ensuring the Democrat Party never loses the presidency and control of the free world.

The wide-open border generates billions of dollars annually for the corrupt, dysfunctional, cartel-controlled Mexican government, guaranteeing the border stays open. The key to stopping this premeditated attack on Texas is to bring economic pressure on Mexico to force the Mexican government to secure its side of the river. No illegal aliens would cross our southern border if the cartel-controlled Mexican government did not allow them to.

President Trump showed that a tough-on-Mexico approach works. He began putting pressure on Mexico through the threat of tariffs in 2019. On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement for Mexico to step up immigration enforcement and take in more illegal aliens waiting for their U.S. asylum hearings. It worked. U.S.–Mexican border encounters declined by more than half. However, once Biden took office and removed the threat of tariffs, encounters skyrocketed more than fivefold to 2,475,669 in 2023.

Solutions to the Problem

For decades, Mexico has deliberately failed to control its side of the border, and with the cooperation of the United States, the situation is a full-scale invasion, allowing cartels and criminals to thrive. Texas must exert economic pressure until the border is secure.

For economic warfare to be successful, Texas must clearly articulate why we are implementing economic pressure and what parameters must be met to end the economic warfare.

HLF is a staunch supporter of capitalism and truly free markets, but times of war call for drastic measures to ensure victory. Therefore, the Legislature must give all forms of economic pressure an automatic kill switch, which deactivates these measures when illegal Texas border crossings are below 4,000 a month. HLF estimates this economic war to last no more than 90 days.

The Texas Legislature should pass the following measures:

Crush the Tourism Industry in Mexico

In 2023, tourism accounted for 9.2% of Mexico’s GDP and created jobs for over 4.76 million Mexicans, proving to be a significant part of their economy.

Texas taxpayers spend billions annually on border security, the Texas Legislature should immediately use hundreds of millions of this budget to educate citizens across North America on the hazards of traveling to Mexico. The marketing ad campaign should graphically show how dangerous it is to be a tourist in Mexico and make it clear that the Mexican government has taken the side of the Mexican cartels, sex traffickers, fentanyl smugglers, murderers, and rapists.

Additionally, the Legislature should require people traveling from Texas to Mexico by land, air, or sea to sign a waiver acknowledging the dangers of traveling to Mexico, potentially deterring tourism further.

Stop, Search, And, if Necessary, Seize All Trucks and Other Shipments Transiting the US-Mexico Border Through Texas

Texas trades over $780 million daily with Mexico, while the U.S. trades $2 billion daily with Mexico.

The Legislature must pass a bill directing the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to thoroughly search all vehicles, ships, and commercial airliners transiting the US-Mexico border through Texas to disrupt illegal activities and apply economic pressure.

State inspectors will pull aside commercial vehicles, ships, and commercial airliners, searching for contraband and human smuggling, creating long delays in the delivery of economic shipments. The state of Texas has the right to inspect these shipments for safety, illicit materials, and proper paperwork. Livestock and agricultural products should be exempt from these inspections to minimize the impact on perishable goods.

Establish Border Security Inspection Reimbursement Fee

Article I, Section 10, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution gives Texas the authority to charge a fee to execute inspection laws.

The Legislature should charge a 6% Border Security Inspection Reimbursement (BSIR) Fee on all money transfers by any source between Texas and Mexico. Additionally, all commercial aircraft landing in Texas from Mexico will owe a $10,000 BSIR Fee.

Ban Remittances to Mexico and Other Foreign Nations from Illegal Aliens

According to the Baker Institute for Public Policy, in 2022, remittances from Texas to Mexico alone totaled $8.5 billion. This money is taken from the Texas economy and pumped into the Mexican economy. The Texas Legislature should ban all money transfers by illegal aliens.

Conclusion

Huffines Liberty Foundation’s plan lays out a clear path for Mexico to secure their side of the Rio Grande. If Mexico chooses to fight this economic war, they will lose, and the Mexico we know today will cease to exist. Texas strives to be a good friend and neighbor to Mexico, but this is a two-way street.

Former Texas State Senator Donald B. Huffines is a strong Christian, proud fifth-generation Texan, husband, father, grandfather, and self-made businessman. Don Huffines fought fearlessly for fiscal restraint and government accountability in the Texas State Senate while representing Dallas County.

During his time in the Senate, Senator Huffines served as the Vice-Chairman of the Border Security Committee. Huffines also earned a reputation as one of Texas’s most conservative lawmakers. Don Huffines now serves as President of the Huffines Liberty Foundation and leads the Texas first movement by promoting the values we all cherish that make Texas great.