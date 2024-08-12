Teacher at Harris Rally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud- Education is “The Greatest Instrument of Social Justice in This Country”

Arizona teacher says teaching is “the greatest instrument of social justice in this country.”

A school teacher who spoke at the Harris-Walz rally in Arizona said the quiet part out loud when sharing why she chose a career in education.

Because she can turn her classroom into an indoctrination camp.

The teacher shared, “I’m also a mother of three beautiful adult children, and they are all teachers like me.”

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher because I saw education for what it really was, the greatest instrument of social justice in this country.”

The crowd roared their approval at her disturbing admission.

Watch:

Public education is failing millions of children, but instead of focusing on preparing students with life skills, they are focused on pushing a political agenda.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

