Teacher at Harris Rally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud- Education is “The Greatest Instrument of Social Justice in This Country”

A school teacher who spoke at the Harris-Walz rally in Arizona said the quiet part out loud when sharing why she chose a career in education.

Because she can turn her classroom into an indoctrination camp.

The teacher shared, “I’m also a mother of three beautiful adult children, and they are all teachers like me.”

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher because I saw education for what it really was, the greatest instrument of social justice in this country.”

The crowd roared their approval at her disturbing admission.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Watz opened their Las Vegas rally with an English teacher that is openly bragging about bringing liberal ‘social justice’ to the classrooms. Teacher: “I saw education for what it really was. The greatest… pic.twitter.com/tLCRzEKMhT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 11, 2024

Public education is failing millions of children, but instead of focusing on preparing students with life skills, they are focused on pushing a political agenda.

They are after your kids. https://t.co/ff7zSaaeoB — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) August 11, 2024

When they tell you who they are, believe them.