An athlete has drowned while competing in a CrossFit Games event, with the devastating death playing out a short paddle from the finish line in front of cameras, cheering fans and clueless officials.

Lazar Dukic, a 28-year-old Serbian athlete, was competing Thursday at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth, Texas, where the games were being held.

Dukic was approaching land and a finish line set up on the shore when he appeared to begin struggling.

“It was pretty devastating,” visiting Canadian athlete Cole Learn told KXAS-TV.

“We were watching the athletes come in from their swim, and for some reason, I was watching Lazar. It looked like he was struggling a little bit.”

The situation evolved “very, very quickly,” Learn said, describing the swimmer’s struggle to get air as he moved around in desperate circles.

Video from the incident shows the struggle just offshore, with officials intently watching the finish line, oblivious to what was happening a dozen yards away.

Lifeguards on paddleboards were reportedly similarly distracted by the finish line, totally missing Dukic’s perilous situation.

“It happened so fast,” Learn said. “There were 10 of us that saw it, we started screaming for the lifeguard. We were so far away, jumping in wouldn’t have been an option.”

Official event video, seen below, captured Dukic’s peril.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language and distressing images.

Whilst everyone is watching Tia race for the finish. Including it appears the @CrossFitGames safety team. lazar dukic is left to drown with apparantely spectators being turned away from attempting a rescue. #Lazar #LazarDukic #FortWorth #CrossfitGames pic.twitter.com/jsE71RQF9r — Diverbuzz (@diverbuzz) August 8, 2024

Dukic’s brother was also at the event, Learn said.

“I watched his brother run up and down, looking for him, and it’s going to be engrained in my memory for the rest of my life,” Learn said. “It’s horrible.”

Search and rescue operations were underway at 8 a.m. and saw the use of drones, boats and dive teams to locate Dukic.

An hour later, officials recovered his body.

CrossFit Games officials canceled events for the day.

“The remainder of today’s events have been suspended,” a notice to the Games’ account read. “The well-being of competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event.”

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “Our hearts go out to the athlete’s family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community.

“We take great pride in being the host city for the CrossFit Games and remain committed to working closely with CrossFit to provide a supportive environment for all athletes, spectators, and visitors.”

