Superseding Indictment: DOJ RETALIATES Against J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang – Add New Felony to His Case After They Dropped 1512 Obstruction Charge

Federal Prosecutors are deliberately trying to inflict as much pain as possible on the January 6 patriots before the Trump administration hopefully takes over next year.

Never in history have we witnessed such vengeful leadership in the United States. The party in charge declared war on their opposition and continues to jail, physically torture, abuse, violate, bankrupt, and ruin their political opponents.

Exactly 30 days before Jake Lang’s scheduled trial on September 9th 2024 (which he has been waiting for more than 1300 days), prosecutors decided to REPLACE his 1512 Obstruction of Congress Charge with ANOTHER NEW FELONY!!

The Government prosecution has shown its true colors. It is a vindictive force that openly contradicts the US Constitution – lashing out against the January 6ers after their historic landmark victory in Supreme Court last month.

Jake Lang has a status conference with his Trump appointed Judge Carl J. Nichols today at 2:30 pm. They will discuss this new felony superseding indictment and the reality that his trial which was supposed to be in 25 days, will be delayed ONCE AGAIN!

UPDATE: Jake’s trial WAS postponed again (for the 5th time!!) The scheduled date is now Nov 4th 2024, the day before the election!!!

For the entire presidency of Joe Biden the January 6ers have been riding out this storm of Cruel and Unusual punishment, but spirits have never been higher that this horrible nightmare is about to come to a close with a Trump 2024 victory.

Jake Lang shared this with Gateway Pundit, "The reality of America’s future, and the January 6ers future are tied together with astounding hopes of a Trump landslide victory. They are tied together as a destiny of fate. And we have faith that God will deliver us from persecution to prosperity."

