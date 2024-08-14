“Start Writing That Way, OK?” – Biden Claims He “Beat Inflation” and Demands Reporters Say His Policies Are Working (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday dropped by the White House creator economy conference in the Indian Treaty Room.

A reporter asked Joe Biden if he beat inflation after fake news media outlets like CNN claimed there was an inflation milestone.

“Inflation milestone: Consumer Price Index slows below 3% for first time since March 2021” – CNN reported.

Biden Regime stenographers at Axios posted a misleading headline: “Inflation drops below 3% for the first time since 2021”

Our friends over at Zero Hedge reported the truth about the Core CPI.

Core Consumer Prices actually hit a new record high!

Per Zero Hedge: While Core CPI is slowing YoY, the Core goods deflation appears to have stalled…



source: Bloomberg

Zero Hedge continued: However, that is the 50th straight month of MoM increases in Core CPI, and a record high…



source: Bloomberg

Of course, the Core Consumer Price Index EXCLUDES food and energy.

Americans are still very much suffering thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s tax-and-spend policies.

The cost of groceries jumped 1.1% in July according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Egg prices are through the roof.

“The average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs went from $2.72 in June to $3.08 in July. A dozen eggs cost $2.52 at the start of 2024.” Yahoo Finance reported.

Food has never been so expensive – about one quarter of renters had to skip meals in the last year to stay current on their bills; this is a cost-of-living crisis: pic.twitter.com/rO38QeTSIs — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 14, 2024

Biden claimed he “beat inflation” and demanded reporters say his policies are working.

NBC hack reporter Gabe Gutierrez teed up the question for Joe Biden.

“Has the U.S. beat inflation, Mr. President?” the NBC reporter shouted.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! I told you we were going to have a soft landing … my policies are working — start writing that way, OK?!” Biden shouted.

Meanwhile, Americans are struggling to buy groceries.

