Speaker Johnson’s Dire Warning on Harris: ‘The Only Person Our Adversaries Fear Less Than Biden’ (Video)

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson ( R-LA) issued a dire warning about how foreign adversaries view Kamala Harris. Johnson told the audience that Harris is the only person America’s adversaries fear less than Joe Biden.

Speaking with Brian Kilmeade, Johnson stated, “Joe Biden has been checked out for a long time, and Kamala Harris knew it the entire time. She was one of the people, remember, that they bragged about, was the last one to leave the room when major decisions were made as if Joe Biden was making them.”

“She is responsible. She carries the burden of that, and that’s her record.”

“The only person that our adversaries fear less than Joe Biden is Kamala Harris.”

“Imagine her as the commander-in-chief of the U.S. military in these dangerous times. This is the most dangerous time since World War II. We cannot afford to do that. You’ve got to have Donald Trump in the White House. He’s the one they fear and respect.”

Watch:

Johnson also spoke about the intense gaslighting by the Harris campaign in an effort to cover her dismal record and her unwillingness to share actual policy positions.

“They have no shame. You saw that on display at the Democratic National Convention. They’re engaging in fantasy over fact.”

“We’ve got to make sure people understand… You can’t make an emotional decision here. You have got to make a decision based on their record and not their rhetoric. They’re saying things that are patently untrue. They’re gaslighting the American people, and they expect that, I guess, that the people are not intelligent enough to figure this out.”

He continued, “This is for all the marbles. This is the most important election of our lifetimes, no question, and everybody understands that around the country.”