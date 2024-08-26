Social Media Users Destroy Kamala Harris, Who Laughed After Hearing About Kabul Airport Attack Which Killed 13 US Soldiers, After She Releases Shameless Statement on Third Anniversary of Event

Credit: @EricAbbenante/Daily Mail

As Jim Hoft reported, a service was held Monday morning in honor of the 13 brave members of the U.S. military who lost their lives at the hands of a suicide bomber in the Kabul Airport bombing attack precisely three years ago.

President Trump attended the solemn service and laid a wreath to honor the servicemembers’ heroism. He was also joined by members of the U.S. military and their families.

While Trump demonstrated what a true commander-in-chief looks like, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were nowhere to be found. Biden is still in the middle of his neverending vacation, which began last week after his DNC speech, while Harris is campaigning.

One could say it was best they did not show their faces because the blood of these men and women is on their hands. Biden ordered the disastrous pull-out in the middle of Taliban fighting season, while Harris was the last person in the room when he made the call and cheered him on.

But Harris did take a little time out of her ‘busy’ schedule to post a canned tweet insincerely paying tribute to the men and women she helped lead to the slaughter.

“Three years ago today, outside of Kabul Airport, an ISIS terrorist killed 13 American service members and more than 100 innocent Afghans, and wounded many more,” Harris wrote.

“On this solemn day, let us come together as one nation to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the United States and our cherished freedoms. Our grateful nation mourns and salutes them,” she added.

Harris truly has no sense of shame or remorse for what happened. Recall that her true colors emerged when she burst out LAUGHING upon hearing a question regarding these brave soldiers’ deaths.

What a horrible human being.

Meanwhile, conservative X users annihilated Harris for her shameless tweet ‘honoring’ the fallen soldiers:

