Simone Biles Calls Out Reporters for Olympic Habit During Interviews – ‘You Guys Really Gotta Stop’

Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles vented her frustration with the media on Sunday, complaining about a question she has faced too often.

“you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” Biles posted on X.

“let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for,” she added in a follow-up post.

In speaking to the media, Biles indicated another Olympics might not be out of the questions.

“Never say never,” Biles said Saturday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old,” she said, referring to the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Biles is 27, but by the time the L.A. Games roll around, she would be 31.

Biles won her third gold medal of the Paris Games in the vault finals on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

She had already won gold medals in the team and all-around events.

On Monday, Biles fell off the beam and failed to win a medal.

The event was the first in the Paris Games at which she failed to win a medal.

Fellow American Suni Lee also fell off the beam, according to the Daily Mail. The two Americans tied for fifth.

The Mail noted that as she waited for her score to be posted, “At one point, Biles rolled her eyes in seeming annoyance knowing she wasn’t going to finish on the medal stand.”

Dramatic women’s beam final! Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee both fall, finishing in fifth. China’s Zhou Yaqin wins silver. Italy celebrates gold and bronze with Manila Esposito on the podium. Biles heads to floor final next. #Olympics #Gymnastics #Paris2024 https://t.co/zr893FY62N pic.twitter.com/sVKYR9vgiD — Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) August 5, 2024

Lee afterward said she tried her best.

“I’m so sad about my beam routine. But I gave it my all, so that’s OK,” she said.

Biles has 10 Olympic medals in her career, which puts her third overall among female gymnasts.

Despite her fall on the beam, she has one last event to add to her medal total — the floor exercises.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.