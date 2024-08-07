Sign the Petition to Create a Grand Jury in Butler, PA to Investigate Attempted Assassination of President Trump – Don’t Leave This to the Feds to Cover Up

A petition was started demanding a local grand jury in Butler, PA to investigate the attempted assassination of President Trump on July 13, 2024. You can sign the petition here.

Americans want to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 in Butler, PA when an assassin attempted to kill President Trump. Americans across the country want to know what happened on July 13, how it happened, and who was involved.

Many Americans also don’t believe they can trust the FBI, Secret Service or even Congress to get to the truth about what happened.

It is critical that a grand jury in Butler, PA investigate this historic event.

A petition has been created to do just that.

Here is a picture of the petition you can sign to encourage the creation of a grand jury in Butler, PA to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13.

Sign the petition to have a grand jury investigate the assassination attempt of President Trump in Butler, PA on July 13.

