Should Americans Wait for the Election Before Moving into Gold and Silver?

With the presidential election around the corner, many Americans who are concerned about the economy are waiting to see the results before making major moves with their money.

Is Donald Trump going to win or will Kamala Harris pull it off? If Trump wins, will there be riots worse than the “Summer of Love” following the George Floyd video in 2020? If Harris wins, will the stock market plummet and will precious metals prices skyrocket?

“This election is like no other that I’ve seen in over two decades in the precious metals industry,” said Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group. “Normally there are factors that point to a wide range of possible scenarios for gold and silver prices but this year it’s all pointing to either metals being flat or shooting upward.”

According to Rose, this is the first presidential election in which no scenario favors precious metals prices falling. That’s not to say it can’t happen; if we’ve learned anything the past four years it’s that pretty much anything is possible. But precious metals prices have been resistant to interest rate increases, stock market spikes, stock market drops, and even U.S. Dollar indicators.

The biggest factor that drives the continuous record-breaking prices for precious metals is debt. Both nationally and globally, massive debt accumulated by the people and their governments has kept gold and silver from dipping for any sustained period. This is why gold prices have risen over 50% just since Election Day, 2022.

“The best-case-scenario as we see it is for Trump to win the election and for any resulting turmoil to be minimized,” Rose said. “That will put the nation on the fastest path to economic recovery and long-term prosperity.”

Unlike other precious metals companies that “cheer” for Democrats because their policies make precious metals prices rise, Genesis Gold Group prefers stability and is unabashedly supportive of President Trump’s campaign. They are a faith-driven company which compels them to do what’s best for their clients rather than simply looking at their own bottom line.

If Trump wins and there is minimal turmoil, precious metals prices will likely stabilize. If Trump wins and there’s turmoil or if Harris wins, precious metals prices will likely go up, according to most reputable economists.

“We have always felt it’s best to buy gold and wait rather than waiting to buy gold but that’s never been more true than it is today,” Rose said. “If Trump wins and the forces against him are quashed quickly, then we could see precious metals prices go flat. That’s fine by us because it means our clients are positioned for the long-term.

“But in any other election scenario prices will likely shoot up, so either way it behooves Americans to take a serious look at letting us rollover or transfer their retirement accounts into a Genesis Gold IRA sooner rather than later… they definitely want to get everything done before the election.”

