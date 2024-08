(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

If you carry concealed, there’s only ONE caliber you should be using for personal protection.

See, industry “experts” push opinions, not facts…

But now we have enough scientific and field data to show which caliber is most effective against threats –– AND which ones are almost useless!

So it’s time to cut through the noise.

Watch our short and unbiased video comparing the top 4 self-defense calibers.

You’ll learn what caliber and handgun gives you the best chance at survival…

And you might be SHOCKED at what you discover. A lot of gun owners actually change their handguns after watching.

This could change EVERYTHING about the way you protect yourself.